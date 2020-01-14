Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CASH. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914 in the last ninety days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

