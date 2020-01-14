BidaskClub Downgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

