BidaskClub Downgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intuit Upgraded at BidaskClub
Intuit Upgraded at BidaskClub
IDEXX Laboratories Upgraded at BidaskClub
IDEXX Laboratories Upgraded at BidaskClub
Ichor Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Ichor Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Gulfport Energy to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Gulfport Energy to Sell
Baidu Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Baidu Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Gladstone Capital Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”
Gladstone Capital Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report