Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDA. HSBC reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA opened at GBX 5,115 ($67.28) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,996.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,850.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.