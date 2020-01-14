BidaskClub Lowers Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.12 on Friday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.