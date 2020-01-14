$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce $54.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $57.61 million. Tilray posted sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $173.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $177.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.79 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $339.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,031,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 3.87.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

