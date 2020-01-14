Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BRID opened at $28.14 on Friday. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

