Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFTU. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 858 ($11.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 865.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 790.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

