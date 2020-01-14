Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 3,050 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,756.38 ($36.26).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,637.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,232.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

