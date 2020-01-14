Science in Sport’s (SIS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Science in Sport has a 1-year low of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.75 ($0.85). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Science in Sport Company Profile
