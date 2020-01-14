Science in Sport’s (SIS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Science in Sport (LON:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Science in Sport has a 1-year low of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.75 ($0.85). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.