D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

D4T4 opened at GBX 205 ($2.70) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and a PE ratio of 25.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Peter Whiting acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($55,564.33).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

