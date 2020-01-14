Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LON GYS opened at GBX 726 ($9.55) on Tuesday. Gamesys Group has a 52 week low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.84.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 34,900 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

