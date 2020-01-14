Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Given New GBX 151 Price Target at FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.88. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

In other news, insider Bill Wilson acquired 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.