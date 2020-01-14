Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,096 at Deutsche Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,756.38 ($36.26).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,637.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,232.81. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

