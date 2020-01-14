Deutsche Bank Increases Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 3,990

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,020 ($52.88) to GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,422.18 ($58.17).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,848 ($63.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,806.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,250.11. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

