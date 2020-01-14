Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 807 ($10.62) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 648 ($8.52). Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDEV. Citigroup lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 768.40 ($10.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

