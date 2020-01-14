Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

Apex Global Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Apex Global Brands has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.