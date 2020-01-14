Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Apex Global Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Apex Global Brands has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grafton Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Grafton Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Persimmon Given New GBX 3,050 Price Target at Liberum Capital
Persimmon Given New GBX 3,050 Price Target at Liberum Capital
Science in Sport’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Science in Sport’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
D4t4 Solutions’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
D4t4 Solutions’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Gamesys Group Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Gamesys Group Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Flowtech Fluidpower Given New GBX 151 Price Target at FinnCap
Flowtech Fluidpower Given New GBX 151 Price Target at FinnCap


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report