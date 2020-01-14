American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 95,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter valued at $401,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on American National BankShares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. American National BankShares has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $423.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

