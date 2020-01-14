Short Interest in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Increases By 37.9%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the third quarter worth $175,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

AMTB opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

