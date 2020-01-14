ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in ArcBest by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.