Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,891.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,814.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,818.28. The company has a market cap of $937.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

