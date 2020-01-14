Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLT. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $325.98 million, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.57.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

