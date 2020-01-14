Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.86. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 290,459 shares of company stock worth $5,202,378. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.