Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Decreases By 16.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 318,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

