$197.79 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Jan 14th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $197.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $198.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $164.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $726.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $728.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $865.16 million, with estimates ranging from $792.42 million to $889.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cfra assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,689.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Earnings History and Estimates for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

