$40.99 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post $40.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.53 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $38.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $160.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.11 million to $160.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $176.18 million to $177.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$40.99 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc This Quarter
$40.99 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc This Quarter
Telaria Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Telaria Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Lannett Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lannett Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPI Composites to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPI Composites to “Hold”
LTC Properties Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
LTC Properties Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report