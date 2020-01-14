Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telaria provides a software-based platform to manage video advertising. The company provides publishers with real-time analytics and decision making tools to control their video advertising business. The company changed its name from Tremor Video to Telaria in 2017. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLRA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.96.

TLRA opened at $11.41 on Friday. Telaria has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $520.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telaria by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Telaria by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telaria by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Telaria during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

