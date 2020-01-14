Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

