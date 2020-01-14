Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

LCI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Lannett stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.12. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lannett by 312.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at $151,000.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.