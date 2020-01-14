Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPIC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after buying an additional 748,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 81.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.