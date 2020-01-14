LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

