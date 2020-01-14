LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.13 and a beta of 1.01. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,598 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,703,000 after buying an additional 149,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 71,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 82,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

