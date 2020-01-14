Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Get Meet Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Meet Group stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $380.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.