Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,272.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,106 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

