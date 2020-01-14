Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

NYSE:TROX opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tronox by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Tronox by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.