Head to Head Review: Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) & Glori Energy (NYSE:GLRI)

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

This table compares Denbury Resources and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources 28.28% 15.74% 4.06% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denbury Resources and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury Resources and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources $1.47 billion 0.43 $322.70 million $0.48 2.71 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.