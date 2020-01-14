Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 905.80 ($11.92).

LON UDG opened at GBX 793.50 ($10.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 800.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 778.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

