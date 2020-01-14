$324.10 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $324.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.88 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $247.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 185.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 269,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

