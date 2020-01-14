Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.58. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.38. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 73.05 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.97 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.