$296.14 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post sales of $296.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.40 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $357.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

