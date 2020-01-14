Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.05. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

