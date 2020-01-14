Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $406.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.60 million and the lowest is $404.10 million. Welbilt reported sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Welbilt by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Welbilt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

