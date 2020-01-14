World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

