Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Up 44.1% in December

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on Solitario Zinc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

