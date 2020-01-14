Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Solitario Zinc Corp Short Interest Up 44.1% in December
Solitario Zinc Corp Short Interest Up 44.1% in December
Golar LNG Limited Short Interest Update
Golar LNG Limited Short Interest Update
HMG/Courtland Properties Short Interest Up 46.7% in December
HMG/Courtland Properties Short Interest Up 46.7% in December
Stewart Information Services Corp Short Interest Up 47.0% in December
Stewart Information Services Corp Short Interest Up 47.0% in December
CSR Sets New 52-Week High at $4.96
CSR Sets New 52-Week High at $4.96
Apergy Corp Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Apergy Corp Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report