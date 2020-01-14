Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.