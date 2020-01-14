HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Up 46.7% in December

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Maurice A. Weiner acquired 3,000 shares of HMG/Courtland Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMG stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

