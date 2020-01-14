Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 47.0% in December

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $559.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,316 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $135,591.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,353,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.