Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Apergy during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Apergy has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apergy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APY. Stephens began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.