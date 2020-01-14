American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Update

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

