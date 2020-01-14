Short Interest in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Grows By 44.1%

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.47. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $314.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.
Several brokerages have commented on NWLI. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
