Short Interest in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Grows By 44.1%

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.47. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $314.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWLI. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

