Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.82

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.82 ($2.00) and last traded at A$2.84 ($2.01), with a volume of 41304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.90 ($2.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

About Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

